Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit declines 27.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 11.26% to Rs 132.06 croreNet profit of Harrisons Malayalam declined 27.24% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 132.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 118.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales132.06118.70 11 OPM %7.129.93 -PBDT7.8110.33 -24 PBT6.739.25 -27 NP6.739.25 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:36 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read