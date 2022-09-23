Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 17.05, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 2.45% in NIFTY and a 1.75% up 5.96% in the Nifty IT index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.05, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 17416.55. The Sensex is at 58356.32, down 1.29%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has added around 2.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2160.35, down 2.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 63.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

