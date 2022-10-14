Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gains for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.35, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.3% in last one year as compared to a 6.37% drop in NIFTY and a 9.94% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.35, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 17299.25. The Sensex is at 58247.2, up 1.77%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has slipped around 6.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2098.7, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 59.81 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News