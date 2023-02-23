Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.25, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.72% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% rally in NIFTY and a 10.2% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.25, down 0.65% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 17576.2. The Sensex is at 59835.52, up 0.15%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has eased around 4.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1768.55, down 3.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

