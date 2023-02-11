HB Leasing & Finance Co standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.08 crore Net profit of HB Leasing & Finance Co rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.080.08 0 OPM %012.50 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)