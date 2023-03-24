HCL Technologies Ltd down for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1055.4, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.51% in last one year as compared to a 0.43% slide in NIFTY and a 22.04% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1055.4, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 17078.7. The Sensex is at 57935.45, up 0.02%.HCL Technologies Ltd has lost around 2.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27999.25, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1056.8, down 1.03% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.51% in last one year as compared to a 0.43% slide in NIFTY and a 22.04% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 24.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

