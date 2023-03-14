HCL Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1074.05, down 2.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.74% in last one year as compared to a 2.15% rally in NIFTY and a 18.17% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

HCL Technologies Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1074.05, down 2.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. HCL Technologies Ltd has lost around 5.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29267, down 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1078.5, down 2.25% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 25.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

