HCL Technologies named an Official Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium

Also named official digital transformation partner of the New York Giants, New York Jets and MetLife Stadium

HCL Technologies announced it has been named an Official Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium and the official digital transformation partner of the New York Giants, New York Jets and MetLife Stadium - enriching what it means to be a fan in the digital age. This supports the company's focus and new brand positioning: Supercharging Progress™, which was unveiled today.

The agreement with HCL Technologies is built on a shared vision to make MetLife Stadium the most technologically advanced venue in the U.S. while providing enhanced guest experiences from the sidelines to the stands.

Through this partnership, MetLife Stadium, the Giants and Jets can benefit from HCL Technologies' deep experience in platform-driven business transformation, supported by market-leading capabilities to supercharge adoption of best-in-class technology advancements year-round. The new partnership will elevate and unify seamless experiences for guests both inside and outside the stadium, building deeper connections and memorable brand moments before, during and after game days through immersive, real time digital engagement.

