HCL Technologies partners with Purdue Global

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) announced a new partnership to provide its employees opportunities to further their education. HCL Tech employees and its apprentices based in the United States will be able to pursue courses at Purdue Global to enhance their technology skills.

HCLTech's existing Apprenticeship Program creates new career pathways for aspiring tech professionals by providing employment training opportunities and an education pathway for non-degreed individuals. Purdue Global joins Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on HCLTech's preferred academic partner list.

As part of this new partnership, HCLTech will cover the tuition expenses incurred by apprentices for undergraduate degree programs at Purdue Global via the Purdue Global Advantage Tuition Grant (ATG), which provides 100% tuition-paid benefits on undergraduate degree programs, with books and course materials included and resource fees waived. Full-time HCLTech employees in the U.S. will be eligible to receive a 20% tuition reduction benefit on undergraduate programs and certificates and a 14% tuition reduction benefit on graduate degrees or certificate programs.

