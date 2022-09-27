HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1849, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 39.86% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 5.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1849, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17099.5. The Sensex is at 57427.02, up 0.49%.HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has lost around 9.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17565.3, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1851.5, down 0.24% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd tumbled 39.86% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 5.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 28.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

