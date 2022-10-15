HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 22.10% to Rs 40929.79 croreNet profit of HDFC Bank rose 22.31% to Rs 11125.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9096.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 22.10% to Rs 40929.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33520.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income40929.7933520.44 22 OPM %61.1256.15 -PBDT14956.4012323.50 21 PBT14956.4012323.50 21 NP11125.219096.19 22
First Published: Sat,October 15 2022 14:12 IST
