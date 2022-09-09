Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 249.77 points or 1.08% at 23340.99 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 7.42%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 5.51%),Lasa Supergenerics Ltd (up 3.64%),Granules India Ltd (up 3.44%),Ipca Laboratories Ltd (up 2.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (up 2.55%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 2.53%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 2.46%), Themis Medicare Ltd (up 2.46%), and Medicamen Biotech Ltd (up 2.45%).

On the other hand, Albert David Ltd (down 5.01%), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (down 1.99%), and TTK Healthcare Ltd (down 1.86%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 278.63 or 0.47% at 59966.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.5 points or 0.54% at 17894.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 199.52 points or 0.68% at 29674.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 73.75 points or 0.81% at 9172.07.

On BSE,2014 shares were trading in green, 936 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News