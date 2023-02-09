Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 13.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.82% to Rs 0.69 crore Net profit of Helpage Finlease rose 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.690.71 -3 OPM %85.5178.87 -PBDT0.260.22 18 PBT0.230.20 15 NP0.170.15 13 Net profit of Helpage Finlease rose 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.690.7185.5178.870.260.220.230.200.170.15 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)