Heranba Industries standalone net profit rises 4.52% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 19.77% to Rs 423.33 croreNet profit of Heranba Industries rose 4.52% to Rs 47.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 423.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 353.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales423.33353.44 20 OPM %15.6917.31 -PBDT68.8965.19 6 PBT63.3461.41 3 NP47.6845.62 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,November 08 2022 13:37 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read