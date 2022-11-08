Heranba Industries standalone net profit rises 4.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.77% to Rs 423.33 crore Net profit of Heranba Industries rose 4.52% to Rs 47.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 423.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 353.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales423.33353.44 20 OPM %15.6917.31 -PBDT68.8965.19 6 PBT63.3461.41 3 NP47.6845.62 5 Net profit of Heranba Industries rose 4.52% to Rs 47.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 423.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 353.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.423.33353.4415.6917.3168.8965.1963.3461.4147.6845.62 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



