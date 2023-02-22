Hero MotoCorp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2514.25, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.86% in last one year as compared to a 3.22% rally in NIFTY and a 15.15% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2514.25, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 17612.35. The Sensex is at 59961.53, down 1.17%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost around 9.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13148.75, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2516.2, down 0.18% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

