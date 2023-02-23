Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Biocon to be watched

Hero MotoCorp: VIDA, Powered by Hero, the mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp has initiated operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. The brand has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three cities for public use.

Wipro: Wipro Lab45, the innovation lab of Wipro, announced the launch of its Decentralized Identity and Credential Exchange (DICE) ID, which puts users in control of their personal data and enables faster, easier and secure sharing of private information online.

Biocon: The company has fulfilled its payment obligation and has fully redeemed the commercial papers (CPs) of Rs. 2,250 crore on maturity date of 22 February 2023.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has signed a License Agreement for a 47 room property in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh under the company's brand 'Lemon Tree Hotel'. The hotel is expected to be operational by December, 2023.

Sarda Energy & Minerals: South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (SECL) has issued Letter of Acceptance to the company against company's bid for the re-opening, salvaging, rehabilitation, development and operation of Kalyani Underground Mines, in the state of Chhattisgarh on revenue sharing of 4.5% basis.

H.G. Infra Engineering: The company has been declared as lowest bidder by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Chandigarh for the project in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The estimated project cost is Rs 535.15 crore.

