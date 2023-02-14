Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 50.97% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 19.78% to Rs 97.03 croreNet profit of Him Teknoforge rose 50.97% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.78% to Rs 97.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales97.0381.01 20 OPM %8.418.34 -PBDT5.564.41 26 PBT3.162.09 51 NP2.341.55 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:45 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read