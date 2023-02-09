Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit declines 62.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.73% to Rs 53151.00 crore Net profit of Hindalco Industries declined 62.94% to Rs 1362.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3675.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.73% to Rs 53151.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50272.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales53151.0050272.00 6 OPM %6.6814.54 -PBDT2982.006644.00 -55 PBT1214.004961.00 -76 NP1362.003675.00 -63 Net profit of Hindalco Industries declined 62.94% to Rs 1362.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3675.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.73% to Rs 53151.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50272.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.53151.0050272.006.6814.542982.006644.001214.004961.001362.003675.00 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)