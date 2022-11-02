Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 423.65, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.66% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 423.65, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 18073.05. The Sensex is at 60875.1, down 0.4%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 11.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6036.95, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 426, up 2.22% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

