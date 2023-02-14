Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 61.80% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 6.39% to Rs 1119.12 croreNet profit of Hinduja Global Solutions declined 61.80% to Rs 51.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 133.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 1119.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1051.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1119.121051.87 6 OPM %7.355.51 -PBDT89.8240.97 119 PBT-28.12-41.09 32 NP51.09133.76 -62
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:45 IST
