Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 46.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 678.62 crore Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 46.27% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 678.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 526.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales678.62526.78 29 OPM %6.485.50 -PBDT35.2824.62 43 PBT25.3118.50 37 NP17.0711.67 46 Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 46.27% to Rs 17.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 678.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 526.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.678.62526.786.485.5035.2824.6225.3118.5017.0711.67



