Hindustan Motors hits the roof on inking pact for electric vehicles

Hindustan Motors hit an upper circuit limit of 10% at Rs 18.40 after the company said it has signed a pact to extend the electric vehicle (EV) domain across the border.

Hindustan Motors has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend the electric vehicle (EV) domain across the border to enhance the production of eco-friendly electric vehicle.

However, the company did not specify any other details.

Hindustan Motors is an Indian automotive manufacturer based in Kolkata, West Bengal. It manufactured the iconic Ambassador cars. The company reported net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 10.14 crore in Q2 September 2021. No sales were reported during the quarter.

