Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit rises 4.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 218.62% to Rs 124.58 crore Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company rose 4.42% to Rs 17.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 218.62% to Rs 124.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales124.5839.10 219 OPM %36.0944.14 -PBDT34.3321.74 58 PBT18.5416.16 15 NP17.7116.96 4 Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company rose 4.42% to Rs 17.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 218.62% to Rs 124.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.124.5839.1036.0944.1434.3321.7418.5416.1617.7116.96



