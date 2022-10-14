Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Brightcom Group Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 October 2022.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd surged 8.70% to Rs 146.15 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60046 shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd soared 8.40% to Rs 39.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Securities Ltd spiked 7.04% to Rs 70.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26044 shares in the past one month.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd jumped 7.03% to Rs 121.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30054 shares in the past one month.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd spurt 5.20% to Rs 2406.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27261 shares in the past one month.

