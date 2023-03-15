Hindustan Petroleum Corporation appoints director
Capital Market | | Last Updated at March 15 2023 15:16 IST
With effect from 15 March 2023Hindustan Petroleum Corporation announced the appointment of K S Narendiran (DIN:10070865) as Independent Director on the Board of the company for a period of three years with effect from the date of the notification of his appointment, or until further order, whichever is earlier. Accordingly, K S Narendiran has been appointed on the Board effective 15 March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
- This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?
- Toys 'R' Us shuts Hyderabad store within 24 hrs of opening over legal issue
- First India chip fab to be announced in a few weeks: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Facebook-parent Meta to cut 10,000 jobs in second round of layoffs
- Neelkanth Mishra resigns from Credit Suisse, to head research at Axis Bank
- MARKET: Sensex drops 350pts, Nifty near 16950 in late selling; RIL down 2%
- Web Exclusive RIL, Mphasis: 45 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows; charts show more pain ahead
- Web Exclusive This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?
- Watch Has YES Bank turned the corner?
- BS Special What challenges does the new HUL MD & CEO face?
- Japanese startup tells new hires they need to know ChatGPT for job
- Neelkanth Mishra resigns from Credit Suisse, to head research at Axis Bank
- Top headlines: FPIs seek six more mths from FinMin, 1st India chip fab soon
- Adani's investor Elara also a co-owner with conglomerate in ADTPL: Report
- NCLT approves GAIL's Rs 2,079 cr resolution plan for JBF Petrochemicals
- Best of BS Opinion: Policy dilemma, slide towards centralisation, and more
- Stocks to watch: Cipla, Axis Bank, PNC Infratech, RailTel, Glenmark Pharma
- MCD to use drones to survey industrial area properties for tax assessment
- ED arrests four in Andhra govt's 'Siemens Project' money laundering case
- Enforcement Directorate freezes over Rs 120cr in illegal forex trading case
- FPIs seek six more months from FinMin to comply with PMLA tweaks
- First India chip fab to be announced in a few weeks: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- SVB collapse: Start-ups seek govt's help to bring money to India
- Facebook-parent Meta to cut 10,000 jobs in second round of layoffs
- Govt's new security testing plan targets pre-installed phone apps