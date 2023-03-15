Hindustan Petroleum Corporation appoints director

With effect from 15 March 2023

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation announced the appointment of K S Narendiran (DIN:10070865) as Independent Director on the Board of the company for a period of three years with effect from the date of the notification of his appointment, or until further order, whichever is earlier. Accordingly, K S Narendiran has been appointed on the Board effective 15 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Wed,March 15 2023 14:58 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » Nifty below 17,050 mark; FMCG stocks decline

Next » K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1028 cr

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]