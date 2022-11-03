Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2475.69 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.51% to Rs 108101.30 crore Net loss of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reported to Rs 2475.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1918.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.51% to Rs 108101.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 82828.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales108101.3082828.34 31 OPM %-1.643.40 -PBDT-2093.833316.09 PL PBT-3187.382356.45 PL NP-2475.691918.89 PL Net loss of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reported to Rs 2475.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1918.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.51% to Rs 108101.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 82828.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.108101.3082828.34-1.643.40-2093.833316.09-3187.382356.45-2475.691918.89 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)