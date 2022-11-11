Hindustan Zinc Ltd up for fifth session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 297.45, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.21% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% jump in NIFTY and a 12.29% jump in the Nifty Media.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 297.45, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.73% on the day, quoting at 18340.9. The Sensex is at 61758.92, up 1.89%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has gained around 2.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6318.75, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

