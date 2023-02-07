Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit declines 92.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.88% to Rs 997.36 crore Net profit of Hitachi Energy India declined 92.57% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.88% to Rs 997.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1094.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales997.361094.54 -9 OPM %3.965.64 -PBDT33.5469.83 -52 PBT13.3847.50 -72 NP4.5861.66 -93



