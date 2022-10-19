Hitachi Energy India wins contract from NTPC Renewable Energy

For supply of 10 nos. 315 MVA 400/33/33 kV transformers

Hitachi Energy India has been awarded a contract by NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) to supply power transformers for their upcoming 4.75 GW renewable energy park in Gujarat, which is part of India's largest solar park. Spread over 72,600 hectares in Kutch, this solar park supports the country's efforts towards carbon-neutral future with its increasing green energy footprint.

NTPC REL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the power giant, NTPC.

As part of this project, Hitachi Energy will provide ten (10) nos. 315 MVA 400/33/33 kV transformers manufactured at its Transformers factory in Vadodara. This will be the largest rating of transformer, used by solar power evacuation so far.

