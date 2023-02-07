Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 37.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.40% to Rs 338.85 crore Net profit of Honda India Power Products rose 37.48% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 338.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 337.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales338.85337.51 0 OPM %13.289.86 -PBDT47.8235.79 34 PBT42.9131.11 38 NP31.9523.24 37



