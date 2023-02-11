HP Adhesives standalone net profit rises 44.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.36% to Rs 55.17 crore Net profit of HP Adhesives rose 44.19% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.36% to Rs 55.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.1743.66 26 OPM %10.309.71 -PBDT5.483.65 50 PBT4.672.91 60 NP3.102.15 44 Net profit of HP Adhesives rose 44.19% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.36% to Rs 55.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 43.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.55.1743.6610.309.715.483.654.672.913.102.15 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



