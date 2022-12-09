HUL, Adani Enterprises, One 97 Communications in spotlight

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): HUL announced its strategic investments in Zywie Ventures (OZiva) and Nutritionalab (Wellbeing Nutrition). HUL will acquire 51% equity stake in OZiva through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts. The balance 49% will be acquired at the end of 36 months based on pre-agreed valuation criteria. HUL will acquire 19.8% equity stake in Wellbeing Nutrition through a combination of primary infusion and secondary buyouts.

Adani Enterprises: The company has acquired 10,000 (100%) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of Alluvial Mineral Resources Private Limited (AMRPL) from Adani Infra (India) Limited on 7 December 2022. AMRPL is engaged in carrying out mining of minerals & ores activities and other allied activities in any part of India or elsewhere.

One 97 Communications: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 13 December 2022 to consider a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Max Financial Services: The company completed the transaction for the acquisition of the balance 5.17% stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Japan ('MSI'), in Max Life Insurance Company ('Max Life'), a material subsidiary of the Company. After the transaction, the shareholding held by the company in Max Life stands increased to 87%.

RateGain Travel Technologies: RateGain Technologies Limited, UK has incorporated a subsidiary namely - 'RateGain Technologies LLC' in Sharjah Media City, Sharjah, UAE. RateGain Technologies LLC will carry on the business of Data processing, hosting and related activities.

National Peroxide: The company said that operations company's plant located at Kalyan, Maharashtra are resumed from 7 December 2022 after completion of Annual Maintenance Activities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News