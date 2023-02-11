I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 20.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.30% to Rs 75.92 crore

Net profit of I K F Finance rose 20.52% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 75.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales75.9253.73 41 OPM %76.4680.01 -PBDT15.6112.76 22 PBT14.9712.45 20 NP11.169.26 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:38 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Archean Chemical Industries standalone net profit rises 100.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]