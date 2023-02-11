I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 20.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.30% to Rs 75.92 crore Net profit of I K F Finance rose 20.52% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 75.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales75.9253.73 41 OPM %76.4680.01 -PBDT15.6112.76 22 PBT14.9712.45 20 NP11.169.26 21 Net profit of I K F Finance rose 20.52% to Rs 11.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 75.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.75.9253.7376.4680.0115.6112.7614.9712.4511.169.26 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)