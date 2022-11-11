I Power Solutions India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore Net loss of I Power Solutions India reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.06 -83 OPM %-700.000 -PBDT-0.070 0 PBT-0.070 0 NP-0.080 0 Net loss of I Power Solutions India reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.010.06-700.000-0.070-0.070-0.080 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)