ICICI Bank Ltd soars 1.46%, up for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 848.7, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.17% in last one year as compared to a 1.42% drop in NIFTY and a 9.12% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39361.95, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 137.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 850.05, up 1.47% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

