ICICI Home Finance Company standalone net profit rises 119.42% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 28.50% to Rs 527.74 croreNet profit of ICICI Home Finance Company rose 119.42% to Rs 105.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.50% to Rs 527.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 410.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales527.74410.69 29 OPM %73.6968.69 -PBDT143.4265.84 118 PBT136.4059.59 129 NP105.2147.95 119
First Published: Wed,February 22 2023 07:31 IST
