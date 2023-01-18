ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 28.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.30% to Rs 9464.51 crore Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declined 28.99% to Rs 221.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 312.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 9464.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9073.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9464.519073.97 4 OPM %-0.803.33 -PBDT276.56359.44 -23 PBT276.56359.44 -23 NP221.56312.00 -29 Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declined 28.99% to Rs 221.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 312.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 9464.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9073.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9464.519073.97-0.803.33276.56359.44276.56359.44221.56312.00 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)