ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 28.99% in the December 2022 quarter
By Capital Market | Last Updated at January 18 2023 09:04 IST
Sales rise 4.30% to Rs 9464.51 croreNet profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declined 28.99% to Rs 221.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 312.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 9464.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9073.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9464.519073.97 4 OPM %-0.803.33 -PBDT276.56359.44 -23 PBT276.56359.44 -23 NP221.56312.00 -29
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
