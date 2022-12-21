ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.28%, Gains for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 460.15, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.55% in last one year as compared to a 7.87% jump in NIFTY and a 12.36% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 460.15, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 18290.05. The Sensex is at 61361.48, down 0.55%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has dropped around 1.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19222.3, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 460.7, up 1.24% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 76.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

