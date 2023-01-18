ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.68%, up for five straight sessions

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 488.1, up 0.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.94% in last one year as compared to a 1.23% gain in NIFTY and a 2.6% gain in the Nifty Energy.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 488.1, up 0.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 18158.5. The Sensex is at 61024.69, up 0.61%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 7.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18604.25, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 488.05, up 0.46% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 14.94% in last one year as compared to a 1.23% gain in NIFTY and a 2.6% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 81.95 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

