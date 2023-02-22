IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 53.75, down 1.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.22% rally in NIFTY and a 7.26% spurt in the index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 53.75, down 1.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 17612.35. The Sensex is at 59961.53, down 1.17%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has lost around 9.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40673.6, down 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 147.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 282.65 lakh shares in last one month.

IDFC First Bank Ltd jumped 24.13% in last one year as compared to a 3.22% rally in NIFTY and a 7.26% spurt in the index.

The PE of the stock is 17.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

