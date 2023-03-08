IDFC First Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 57.75, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.34% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 22.15% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The stock is quoting at Rs 57.75, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 17666.15. The Sensex is at 60056.9, down 0.28%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has slipped around 1.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41350.4, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 191.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 225.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 57.4, up 0.61% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

