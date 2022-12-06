IDFC First Bank Ltd up for fifth session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 60.65, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.88% in last one year as compared to a 8.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.79% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 60.65, up 0.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 18594. The Sensex is at 62479.26, down 0.57%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has risen around 5.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43332.95, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 240.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 292.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 60.95, up 0.33% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 22.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

