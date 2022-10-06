IEX electricity volume declines 8% YoY to 8,160 MU in Sep'22

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday announced that it recorded 8,160 MU volume in September 2022, which was lower by 8% on year on year basis.

The total traded volume comprised 7,118 MU came in the conventional power market, 454 MU in the green power market, and 588 MU (5.88 lac certificates) in the Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) market.

The company said that the supply side constraints continued because of high prices of e-auction coal, imported coal and gas. This led to the average clearing price in the day-ahead market rising to Rs 5.63 in September, which was 9% higher on MoM basis and 28% higher on YoY.

According to the power demand data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, the energy consumption at 127 BU saw 11% YoY growth during September '22. The national peak demand at 199 gigawatt (GW) grew 10% YoY.

For Q2 FY23, IEX achieved 23,115 MU volume, which was lower by 11% YoY across market segments. Cumulatively, the total volume traded in H1 FY23 marginally declined by 1% over H1 FY22.

IEX's Day-Ahead Market volume stood at 4,050 MU in September 2022, which was lower by 37% on YoY basis. The average market clearing price in June was Rs 5.63 per unit. In the second quarter of FY23, 11,095 MU volume was traded on the day-ahead market.

The Term-ahead Market (TAM) comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 875 MU, registering 721% YoY jump. Cumulatively for the quarter, TAM traded a total of 2,038 MU and registered a 30% YoY growth.

The Real-time Electricity Market achieved 2,193 MU volume, recording a 19% YoY increase. The highest single-day volume of 104 MU was achieved on 25 September 2022, the company said. The Real-Time Market achieved a cumulative trade of 6,589 MU in Q2 FY23, registering a 24% YoY increase. The consistent growth of real-time electricity market is an indication of growing reliance of the distribution utilities and industries to achieve power demand-supply balancing in real-time in the most efficient manner, said the company.

IEX Green Market comprising the Green Day-ahead and Green Term-ahead market, achieved 454 MU volume during September 2022 with a YoY growth of 4%. For Q2 FY23, the market registered a cumulative trade of 1,478 MU, lower by 12% YoY.

The Green Day-Ahead market achieved 324 MU volume with the weighted average price of Rs 5.42 per unit and saw participation from 747 market participants. The highest number of participants in a single day was 614 on 5 September 2022.

The Green Term-Ahead Market achieved 129 MU volume with an average monthly price of Rs 5.05 per unit for Solar, Rs 6.15 per unit for non-solar.

A total of 5.88 lacs RECs were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on Wednesday, 28th September'22. The volume comprised 1.98 lacs Non-Solar RECs with clearing price at Rs 1,000 per REC. Increased inventory of solar RECs saw the clearing price reaching floor-level at Rs. 1000 per REC, with 3.90 lacs Solar RECs traded during the month. The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on Wednesday, 26th October 2022.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

On a consolidated basis, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)'s net profit rose 10% to Rs 69.13 crore on 8% increase in net sales to Rs 98.35 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange were up 1.46% to Rs 145.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News