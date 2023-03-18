IIFL Finance allots 1.81 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IIFL Finance has allotted 1,81,950 equity shares to the employee(s) on exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme(s) of the Company.

Upon allotment, the equity base of the Company stands increased from 38,02,48,439 to 38,04,30,389 equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News