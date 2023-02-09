Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 2740.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 76.06% to Rs 183.56 croreNet profit of Incredible Industries rose 2740.00% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 76.06% to Rs 183.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 104.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales183.56104.26 76 OPM %2.592.68 -PBDT3.601.47 145 PBT2.200.07 3043 NP1.420.05 2740
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:33 IST
