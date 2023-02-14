India Active Covid Cases Stand At 1,818

India's Active caseload currently stands at 1,818 with active cases at 0.01%. Recovery Rate currently stands at 98.81%. 93 recoveries in the last 24 hours takes total recoveries to 4,41,51,703. 91.72 cr total tests were conducted so far with 1,27,835 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. 220.63 cr total vaccine doses (95.19 cr Second Dose and 22.85 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. 6,394 doses administered in last 24 hours.

