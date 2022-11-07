India Cements reports dismal Q2 earnings
India Cements reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 113.26 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 29.75 crore posted in Q2 FY22.
Revenue from operations rose 7.47% to Rs 1,327.06 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022 from Rs 1,234.85 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 190.31 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to profit before tax of Rs 39.83 crore posted in the same period a year ago.
Total expenses spiked 27.16% year on year to Rs 1528.01 crore in Q2 FY23. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 238.39 crore (up 15.85%) while power and fuel stood at Rs 608.46 crore (up 69.33%) during the quarter.
India Cements is primarily engaged in manufacture and marketing of cement and cement related products.
Shares of India Cements were up 1.95% to Rs 250.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT