India Forex Reserves Fall By $70 Billion In 2022
India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves jumped $44 million to $562.85 billion in the last week ended December 30, according to the latest RBI data. However, the data showed that during the whole year 2022, the country's forex reserves declined by $70.1 billion. The forex reserves during 2022 saw a decline due to the RBI intervention in the currency market to control the volatility and bolster the rupee. The RBI net sold $33.42 billion till September, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in the Lok Sabha earlier. In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. According to the RBI data, the central bank's gold reserves rose $354 million to $41.32 billion during the week ended December 30. Its foreign currency assets declined $302 million to $498.19 billion in the week ended December 30.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel