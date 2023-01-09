India Forex Reserves Fall By $70 Billion In 2022

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves jumped $44 million to $562.85 billion in the last week ended December 30, according to the latest RBI data. However, the data showed that during the whole year 2022, the country's forex reserves declined by $70.1 billion. The forex reserves during 2022 saw a decline due to the RBI intervention in the currency market to control the volatility and bolster the rupee. The RBI net sold $33.42 billion till September, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in the Lok Sabha earlier. In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. According to the RBI data, the central bank's gold reserves rose $354 million to $41.32 billion during the week ended December 30. Its foreign currency assets declined $302 million to $498.19 billion in the week ended December 30.

