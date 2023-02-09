India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 27.99% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 30.36% to Rs 553.70 croreNet profit of India Glycols rose 27.99% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.36% to Rs 553.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 795.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales553.70795.05 -30 OPM %12.066.86 -PBDT46.5751.34 -9 PBT25.1331.34 -20 NP30.7324.01 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:34 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read