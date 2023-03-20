India Records 918 Fresh Covid Cases

India saw a single-day rise of 918 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases rose to 6,350, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday. The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,806. According to the data, the daily positivity was recorded at 2.08 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.86 per cent. The infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,96,338). The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8 per cent, according to the health ministry.

